Delays of over an hour after part of A47 closed due to police incident
Published: 4:17 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM June 15, 2022
- Credit: Antony Kelly
There are currently delays of over an hour on the A47 after part of the road near Norwich is closed due to a police incident.
The road is closed in both directions from the Watton Road junction in Little Melton to the Thickthorn Roundabout as officers deal with the incident which they were called to at 3pm today.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Cars are reported to be travelling at an average speed of 5mph, with delays of about one hour and 15 minutes.
First Norwich says bus services 13, 13C, 15 and 15A will be delayed due to the incident.
Delays have been heightened by temporary traffic lights in place at Thickthorn Roundabout due to gas works.