A47 closed after crash near Swaffham

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash attended by the emergency services. - Credit: Google

The A47 has been closed after a crash near Swaffham.

Police were called at 11.08am on January 26 to reports of a collision between a Hyundai and Skoda near the McDonalds roundabout on the A47 towards Swaffham.

The ambulance service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

Crews from Dereham released people from the cars using hydraulic equipment.

One of the drivers has suffered injuries, but the extent of which are unknown.

