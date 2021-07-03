A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

Published: 10:21 AM July 3, 2021

A stretch of the A47 is closed this morning after a horsebox carrying a number of bulls crashed on the road.

At around 8.40am, police were called to the A47 near Norwich after a 4x4 towing a horsebox with cattle on board crashed near the road's junction with the A140 Ipswich Road.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said the driver of the vehicle is believed to have escaped injury, but that welfare checks were needed on the cattle being carried, which included some bulls.

Police have closed the eastbound carriageway of the road between the Thickthorn Roundabout and the A140 to allow welfare checks to be carried out on the cattle on board - and allow them to be moved onto a separate vehicle.

The spokesman said he was unsure how long the closure would last, but that the westbound section of the A140 was also closed for the time being.

For further info regarding the closure of the A47 near #Norwich this morning please see: https://t.co/LtUVhU0cLo. Customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to plan ahead as delays are expected. @NorfolkPolice pic.twitter.com/s9ic00xfy8 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 3, 2021

A Highways England update reads: "The A47 has been closed in both directions between the A11 and the A140 near Norwich following a collision involving an overturned HGV carrying livestock.

"All emergency services and specialist contractors are working at the scene in a response being led by Norfolk police.

"The road is likely to remain closed for sometime to allow the complex recovery of the overturned vehicle."

Diversions are in place while the recovery operation is carried out, with motorists urged to seek alternative routes and plan extra time for their journeys.

