Part of A47 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:31 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 10:51 PM September 20, 2021
Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield.  

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield. - Credit: Liam Paul

Part of the A47 has been closed due to a crash. 

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield.  

It was first reported at around 8.30pm this evening [Monday September 20]. 

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham are also in attendance. 

The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

