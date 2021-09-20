Part of A47 closed due to crash

Published: 9:31 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 10:51 PM September 20, 2021

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield. - Credit: Liam Paul

Part of the A47 has been closed due to a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield.

It was first reported at around 8.30pm this evening [Monday September 20].

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham are also in attendance.

The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

