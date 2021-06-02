A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
Published: 1:55 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM June 2, 2021
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A crash involving a caravan and two cars closed part of the A47.
It happened at 11.14am on Wednesday at Hockering, between Norwich and Dereham.
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, with traffic being diverted away from the A47.
Norfolk Police confirmed a Citroen was involved, along with a Land Rover towing a caravan.
The spokesperson added: "The road was blocked so there was stationary traffic."
You may also want to watch:
An eyewitness said he had been diverted through backroads to bypass the closure.
The AA's traffic map shows delays in the area.
Most Read
- 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- 2 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
- 3 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
- 4 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
- 5 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
- 6 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 7 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 8 Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
- 9 King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge
- 10 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus