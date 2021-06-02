News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:55 PM June 2, 2021    Updated: 2:29 PM June 2, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A47 at Hockering

The A47 is closed near Hockering after a crash. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A crash involving a caravan and two cars closed part of the A47.

It happened at 11.14am on Wednesday at Hockering, between Norwich and Dereham.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, with traffic being diverted away from the A47.

Norfolk Police confirmed a Citroen was involved, along with a Land Rover towing a caravan.

The spokesperson added: "The road was blocked so there was stationary traffic."

An eyewitness said he had been diverted through backroads to bypass the closure.

The AA's traffic map shows delays in the area.

