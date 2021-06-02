A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover

Published: 1:55 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM June 2, 2021

The A47 is closed near Hockering after a crash. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A crash involving a caravan and two cars closed part of the A47.

It happened at 11.14am on Wednesday at Hockering, between Norwich and Dereham.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, with traffic being diverted away from the A47.

Norfolk Police confirmed a Citroen was involved, along with a Land Rover towing a caravan.

The spokesperson added: "The road was blocked so there was stationary traffic."

An eyewitness said he had been diverted through backroads to bypass the closure.

The AA's traffic map shows delays in the area.