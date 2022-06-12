News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 near Swaffham reopens after crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:05 PM June 12, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM June 12, 2022
The A47 at Sporle near Swaffham has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google

Drivers were advised to avoid the A47 following a crash near Swaffham.

Police closed the road in both directions near Sporle at 12.32pm this afternoon, June 12.

Fire crews were on the scene at 12.14pm to make the vehicle safe.

The crews used "small gear and granules".

A stop time was received at 12.46pm.

The road was reopened by police at 2.21pm.

There was some traffic in the area with queues in Norwich Road and the A47 west of the roundabout near Procession Lane.

