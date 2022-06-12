A47 near Swaffham reopens after crash

Updated

The A47 at Sporle near Swaffham has been closed after a crash

Drivers were advised to avoid the A47 following a crash near Swaffham.

Police closed the road in both directions near Sporle at 12.32pm this afternoon, June 12.

Fire crews were on the scene at 12.14pm to make the vehicle safe.

The crews used "small gear and granules".

A stop time was received at 12.46pm.

The road was reopened by police at 2.21pm.

There was some traffic in the area with queues in Norwich Road and the A47 west of the roundabout near Procession Lane.