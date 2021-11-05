A47 blocked after two-car crash
Published: 9:27 AM November 5, 2021
Part of the A47 is currently blocked following a two-car crash.
Police were called to the collision at 8.30am on Yarmouth Road, near the Lingwood Road turn-off, following the crash between a Fiat and a Kia.
Both lanes are blocked and there are severe traffic delays along the route between Norwich and Acle.
Three fire crews, one each from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston, are currently attending.
At least one ambulance is also known to be at the scene.
It is not currently known if there are any serious injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
