News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 blocked after two-car crash

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:27 AM November 5, 2021
The crash on the A47 Yarmouth Road is causing severe traffic delays.

The crash on the A47 Yarmouth Road is causing severe traffic delays. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A47 is currently blocked following a two-car crash. 

Police were called to the collision at 8.30am on Yarmouth Road, near the Lingwood Road turn-off, following the crash between a Fiat and a Kia.

Both lanes are blocked and there are severe traffic delays along the route between Norwich and Acle.

Three fire crews, one each from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston, are currently attending.

At least one ambulance is also known to be at the scene.

It is not currently known if there are any serious injuries. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  2. 2 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  3. 3 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  1. 4 Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears
  2. 5 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  3. 6 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  4. 7 Human remains found in search for Diane
  5. 8 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  6. 9 Councillor: No more development until bigger GP surgery built
  7. 10 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon