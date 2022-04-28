Air ambulance called to crash on A47

The A47 is blocked following a crash near Acle - Credit: Google

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash on the A47.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday evening (April 28) near The Windle junction and South Walsham Road.

The road has been blocked following the collision.

Air ambulance, multiple fire crews and police are at the scene.

Fire crews from Acle, Carrow and Sprowston attended and made the scene safe.

An eyewitness has said they saw five ambulance vehicles at the crash.

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported following the collision.

