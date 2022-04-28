News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Air ambulance called to crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:08 PM April 28, 2022
Updated: 7:15 PM April 28, 2022
The A47 is blocked following a crash near Acle 

The A47 is blocked following a crash near Acle

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash on the A47.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday evening (April 28) near The Windle junction and South Walsham Road. 

The road has been blocked following the collision.

Air ambulance, multiple fire crews and police are at the scene.

Fire crews from Acle, Carrow and Sprowston attended and made the scene safe.

An eyewitness has said they saw five ambulance vehicles at the crash. 

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported following the collision.

