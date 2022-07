One lane is blocked on the A47 due to a car breaking down near Dereham - Credit: Google

The A47 is partially blocked due to a car breaking down near Dereham.

Officers were called at 11.50am today (July 21).

A black Peugeot broke down just before the Drayton Hall Lane junction.

One lane is closed westbound and police remain at the scene.

There is heavy congestion building on the road following the incident.

Traffic is queuing to the Yaxham Road junction.