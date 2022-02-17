News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 partially blocked after crash between lorry and car

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:02 AM February 17, 2022
Norfolk Police have attended the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car in the A47 in East Winch.

Police have attended the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car in the A47 in East Winch. - Credit: Google

Part of the A47 is blocked at East Winch after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called at about 10am this morning to attend a two vehicle crash in the A47 Lynn Road at East Winch.

No serious injuries have been reported and recovery has been contacted.

The road is partially blocked and police remain at the scene.

A recovery vehicle has been called.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News
A47 News

