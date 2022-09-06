News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed after car transporter crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:02 PM September 6, 2022
The A47 between Middleton and East Winch has been blocked after a car transporter veered off the road

The A47 between Middleton and East Winch has been blocked after a car transporter veered off the road - Credit: Google

Part of the A47 has been closed after a car transporter crashed into a ditch.

The incident happened between Middleton and East Winch at 2.10pm today (September 6).

The transporter laden with cars veered off the road and the cab ended up stuck between a ditch and a field.

A truck has been trying to pull the transporter out from the ditch which has caused the road to become blocked King's Lynn bound. 

There is heavy congestion following the crash which is building between the Station Road junction and East Winch Road junction.

No injuries have been reported and police remain at the scene.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and to find an alternative route.


Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

