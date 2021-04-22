News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A47 blocked after crash on Acle Straight

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:29 PM April 22, 2021    Updated: 6:56 PM April 22, 2021
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A general picture of the Acle Straight. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers are being diverted after part of the A47 was closed from an accident.

Just before 5.30pm on Thursday, April 22, Norfolk Police tweeted: "RTC A47 Acle Straight - Great Yarmouth bound carriageway is closed - diverting through Halvergate - please avoid the area."

The crash took place between A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road junction for Halvergate.

One fire crew from Great Yarmouth was also called to support the police just after 5pm.

A report on the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service log said the team had made the area safe after an road traffic collision on the Acle Straight and used granules to absorb fuel which had leaked onto the road.

The crew left the scene at 5.45pm.

It is not known if anyone was injured after the crash.

For traffic updates visit the EDP live traffic map.

A47

