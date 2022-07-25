News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays likely as part of A47 closes overnight for bridge repairs

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:38 PM July 25, 2022
Delays are expected tonight as the Bascule Bridge on the A47 in Lowestoft closes.

Drivers on the A47 can expect delays with plans to close a busy bridge on the road this week.

The Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will close from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning to allow Associated British Ports to carry out maintenance on it.

As a result of the closure, First Bus services towards Lowestoft will divert from Mill Road via Tom Crisp Way, Elm Tree Road, Cotmer Road, Bridge Road, Normanston Drive and Denmark Road to line of route. 

While services towards Norwich will operate the diversion in reverse.


