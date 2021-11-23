News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed near Necton after several crashes

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:47 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 5:04 PM November 23, 2021
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

The A47 has been closed near Necton after emergency services attend several crashes. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The A47 has been closed following multiple collisions on the road near Necton.

Emergency services on scene and Norfolk police have urged those in the area to drive with caution.

Police have confirmed that three vehicles are involved, with one towing a caravan.

They were called to the scene at 3:10pm and remain on the scene.

Two fire crews from Dereham attended a collision on Norwich Road which links to the A47 at Necton at 1.44pm.

The crews released a casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment and ensured the vehicle was stable.

A further three appliances from King's Lynn South, Fakenham, and Dereham attended a further collision at 3:15pm and remain on scene.

There is severe traffic on the A47 between Necton and Wendling, with further delays affecting Little Dunham and Great Fransham.

The extent of injuries suffered are currently unknown, but police have confirmed they do not appear life-threatening.

A47 News

