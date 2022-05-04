Acle Straight closed after crash between lorry and car

11:45 AM May 4, 2022

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash involving a car and lorry.

Police were called to the scene of a collision at 11.08am this morning [May 4] on the Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth.

The road has been closed heading westbound while emergency services deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported.

A recovery vehicle has been called.

