News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Acle Straight closed after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:42 AM May 4, 2022
Updated: 11:45 AM May 4, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash involving a car and lorry.

Police were called to the scene of a collision at 11.08am this morning [May 4] on the Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. 

The road has been closed heading westbound while emergency services deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported. 

A recovery vehicle has been called.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The mash tun and spirit stills at the English Whisky Company at Roudham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stately Car Boot Sale

Gallery

Thousands flock to car boot sale as it returns after five years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The school run

Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon