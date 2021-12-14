News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:18 AM December 14, 2021
Updated: 8:12 AM December 14, 2021
The A47 at the Acle Roundabout is closed in both directions following a police incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Credit: Google

The A47 between North Burlingham and Acle was closed for seven hours after a police incident. 

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at about 1am and was closed in both directions.

Road closures were in place between the B1140 and A1064 both directions but it has since reopened.

Congestion and delays can be expected in the area for Norwich-bound traffic between the Halvergate turn-off and Acle. 

Hour-long delays were reported this morning. 

The road remained closed for seven hours while police investigations continued.

There was heavy traffic reported between Acle and the Branch Road junction, affecting travel in both directions.

This is now clearing although delays can still be expected in the area.

Traffic was diverted via local routes and road users were advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Norfolk Police has been approached for more information. 

