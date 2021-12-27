News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road reopens after A47 crash which saw motorhome fall into ditch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:07 PM December 27, 2021
The A47 is currently closed between Acle and Great Yarmouth due to an accident that resulted in an oil spillage. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and Acle has reopened following a crash this afternoon.

It reopened at 5.20pm following the collision which happened at about 12pm and involved a grey BMW and a motorhome, which landed in a ditch following the crash.

There were no injuries, however the driver of the motorhome was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash saw three people rescued from their vehicles and a "substantial oil spillage" according to National Highways.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow attended the crash and released three people from vehicles.

Following the collision, the Acle Straight was closed in both directions between the A1064 near Acle and the A149 at Great Yarmouth.

X1 and X11 First bus services were also diverted via Filby.

