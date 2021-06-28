News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rush hour accident on the A47

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:29 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 8:50 AM June 28, 2021
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

Emergency services have been called to an accident on the A47 during rush hour on Monday morning. 

The accident has taken place between Postwick and Brundall with the fire service receiving a call at 7.46am to attend. 

Crews from Carrow, North Earlham and Sprowston have attended the scene. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is ongoing. 

Traffic is coping well according to AA Roadwatch at the moment. 

The accident took place on the Yarmouth Road eastbound carriageway after the Witton Green turn-off heading towards Great Yarmouth.

More to follow. 

