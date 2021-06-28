Rush hour accident on the A47
Published: 8:29 AM June 28, 2021 Updated: 8:50 AM June 28, 2021
Emergency services have been called to an accident on the A47 during rush hour on Monday morning.
The accident has taken place between Postwick and Brundall with the fire service receiving a call at 7.46am to attend.
Crews from Carrow, North Earlham and Sprowston have attended the scene.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is ongoing.
Traffic is coping well according to AA Roadwatch at the moment.
The accident took place on the Yarmouth Road eastbound carriageway after the Witton Green turn-off heading towards Great Yarmouth.
More to follow.
