Police dealing with crash on A47 as traffic queues for two miles

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:00 AM April 29, 2021    Updated: 8:46 AM April 29, 2021
An accident was reported on the A47 at Narborough around 6.30am on Thursday, April 29 - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Emergency services have been called to a two car collision on the A47 near Swaffham on Thursday.

The accident took place at Narborough near to the Pentley Lane junction.

Norfolk Police received a call around 7.20am to attend the incident which happened in the Swaffham bound carriageway, which is blocked.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said one lane remains open and the vehicles involved were a VW and a Peugeot. 

Recovery has been called and highways have also been contacted regarding a diesel spill.

The ambulance service have also called and police remain on the scene.

Traffic is queuing for two miles and is taking its time to pass according to AA Roadwatch.

More to follow.

