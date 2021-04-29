Updated
Police dealing with crash on A47 as traffic queues for two miles
Published: 8:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 8:46 AM April 29, 2021
- Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010
Emergency services have been called to a two car collision on the A47 near Swaffham on Thursday.
The accident took place at Narborough near to the Pentley Lane junction.
Norfolk Police received a call around 7.20am to attend the incident which happened in the Swaffham bound carriageway, which is blocked.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said one lane remains open and the vehicles involved were a VW and a Peugeot.
Recovery has been called and highways have also been contacted regarding a diesel spill.
You may also want to watch:
The ambulance service have also called and police remain on the scene.
Traffic is queuing for two miles and is taking its time to pass according to AA Roadwatch.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 2 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
- 3 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
- 4 'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision
- 5 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 6 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 7 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
- 8 Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach
- 9 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
- 10 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
More to follow.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus