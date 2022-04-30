News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Roundabout on A149 closed following four-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:38 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 4:25 PM April 30, 2022
The A149 roundabout near Sandringham has been closed following a four-vehicle crash

The A149 roundabout near Sandringham has been closed following a four-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A roundabout in west Norfolk wasclosed following a four-vehicle crash.

The collision happened near Sandringham at about 3pm on Saturday, April 30.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash which happened on the A149 between Lynn Road roundabout and the Sandringham turn-off.

Emergency services were on scene shortly after 3pm.

Heavy traffic was reported and drivers were queuing along the A149.

The road had cleared by 4.30pm.

