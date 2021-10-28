A149 bridge to close for repairs following 2019 crash

Published: 11:26 AM October 28, 2021

The scene of the fatal crash at Old Hunstanton in December 2019. - Credit: Archant

A bridge on the A149 is set to close in November to undergo repair and maintenance work following damaged caused in a crash.

The Hunstanton Bridge in Old Hunstanton will close for five days from November 1 and will see repairs to its brickwork after a fatal crash there in 2019.

Following the impact of the crash the bridge's south west parapet wall and the adjoining wing wall pushed its carstone blocks in toward the river.

During the £30,000 work a specialist stone mason and scaffolder will be required to take down the loose and damaged sections and rebuild the brickwork.

While closed a fully signed diversion route will be in place along roads of the same or higher classification which will be able to accommodate large vehicles which use the route.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout.

Work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.