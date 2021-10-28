A149 bridge to close for repairs following 2019 crash
- Credit: Archant
A bridge on the A149 is set to close in November to undergo repair and maintenance work following damaged caused in a crash.
The Hunstanton Bridge in Old Hunstanton will close for five days from November 1 and will see repairs to its brickwork after a fatal crash there in 2019.
Following the impact of the crash the bridge's south west parapet wall and the adjoining wing wall pushed its carstone blocks in toward the river.
During the £30,000 work a specialist stone mason and scaffolder will be required to take down the loose and damaged sections and rebuild the brickwork.
While closed a fully signed diversion route will be in place along roads of the same or higher classification which will be able to accommodate large vehicles which use the route.
Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout.
Work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 5 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 6 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 7 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 8 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones