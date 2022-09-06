Cyclist seriously injured in north Norfolk crash

Updated

The A149 in north Norfolk has been closed following a crash at Antingham - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been seriously injured and a road has been closed following a crash in north Norfolk.

The A149 Cromer Road in Antingham, south of Cromer, has been shut to traffic due to the collision, which happened just before 6am today.

Norfolk Police has asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A male cyclist and a car are involved in the crash.

The road is closed between Southrepps Road and Greens Road.

Emergency services including fire, police and ambulance crews remain at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the cyclist has sustained serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.







