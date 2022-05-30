News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A148 blocked after crash involving car and van

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:34 PM May 30, 2022
The A148 near Bale in north Norfolk

The A148 near Bale in north Norfolk - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk road has been blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

A silver Audi and a white Peugeot van have been involved in a collision on the A148 near Bale.

The crash happened at 11.30am this morning, May 30, at the junction with Sharrington Road and Field Dalling Road.

The road is currently blocked and recovery has been called for both vehicles.

The collision is believed to be damage-only with no reports of injuries.

There is heavy traffic in the area on both the east and westbound carriageways.

