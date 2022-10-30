A148 blocked in both directions after crash near petrol station

The A148 in Little Snoring near Fakenham where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

The A148 Holt Road is currently blocked in both directions after a crash near a petrol station.

The road is blocked near the Gulf filling station between the B1354 and the Green Man Inn in Little Snoring, near Fakenham.

The crash happened at about 11.20am today.

Long queues have been reported tailing back to Thursford Wood with a recovery vehicle currently on the scene and emergency services clearing the debris.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.



