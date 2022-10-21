News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after north Norfolk crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:08 PM October 21, 2022
The A148 Holt Road has been closed near Fakenham following a two-car crash

A road has been closed after a crash in north Norfolk.

The collision happened on the A148 Holt Road near to Fakenham at Little Snoring.

A white Ford Cougar and Mini Clubman were involved.

Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene.

The road has been closed near to the Kettlestone Road junction.

Both cars have been damaged leaving debris on the road and they are awaiting recovery.

Two fire crews from Fakenham and Wells attended at 2.30pm, making the scene safe.

There is congestion along the A148 between Fakenham and Cromer, with traffic diverted along Little Snoring Road.


