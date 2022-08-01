Road blocked after three vehicle crash in north Norfolk

The A148 is blocked north of Thursford following a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A road in north Norfolk has been blocked following a three car crash.

The collision happened at 3.08pm on Monday (August 1) on the A148 between Thursford and Sharington near to the BP petrol station.

Police remain at the scene and ambulance has been called.

There is heavy traffic building along the road following the crash.

Congestion is building between the Slade Road junction and Hall Lane.



