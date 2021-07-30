News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car in ditch after four-car crash on A146

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:49 PM July 30, 2021   
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

Minor injuries have been reported after a crash involving four cars on the A146.

Police officers, fire crews and ambulance staff were all called to the Loddon Road at Framingham Pigot at 2.24pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said one of the cars is in a ditch at the scene, close to the Highways Garden Centre.

Minor injuries have been reported, they added.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information on injuries.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said appliances from Carrow and Earlham attended the crash, made the scene and vehicles safe and provided casualty care.

Sensors in the area show lengthy tailbacks in both directions.

The police spokesperson added they "wouldn’t imagine the road will be cleared any time soon".

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

