A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian
7:21 PM October 13, 2021
The A146 outside of Norwich has been closed by police following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.
Norfolk police said on Twitter the road was shut at Framingham Pigot, at the junction with Trumpery Lane.
A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed a pedestrian was being treated at the scene by the ambulance service after being involved with a collision with a bus.
The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.
Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.
The collision has also affected a number of bus routes in Norfolk, with First confirming on Twitter the X2, X21 and X22 services were being diverted through Poringland.
