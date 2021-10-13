A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian

Updated

The A146 south of Norwich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A146 outside of Norwich has been closed by police following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

Norfolk police said on Twitter the road was shut at Framingham Pigot, at the junction with Trumpery Lane.

Road closure due to RTC #A146 Framingham Pigot junction Trumpery lane. Please use alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 13, 2021

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed a pedestrian was being treated at the scene by the ambulance service after being involved with a collision with a bus.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

ALERT - Framlingham Pigot



Disruption to First X2/X21/X22 due to an rtc closing the A146. Buses diverting via Poringland. Stops to Thurlton being served presently severe delays likely.



Not helped by #A47 closure — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) October 13, 2021

The collision has also affected a number of bus routes in Norfolk, with First confirming on Twitter the X2, X21 and X22 services were being diverted through Poringland.