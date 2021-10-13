News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:21 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 8:28 PM October 13, 2021
The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

The A146 south of Norwich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A146 outside of Norwich has been closed by police following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

Norfolk police said on Twitter the road was shut at Framingham Pigot, at the junction with Trumpery Lane.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed a pedestrian was being treated at the scene by the ambulance service after being involved with a collision with a bus.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

The collision has also affected a number of bus routes in Norfolk, with First confirming on Twitter the X2, X21 and X22 services were being diverted through Poringland.

