A146 closed near Framingham Pigot after serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:43 PM January 27, 2022
Updated: 1:54 PM January 27, 2022
A146 closed after serious crash

The A146 near Framingham is closed in both directions following a serious crash - Credit: Google

The A146 has been closed following a serious crash near Highways Nursery, Framingham Pigot.

The road is currently blocked both ways between Fox Road and Sallow Lane.

There are severe delays reported and bus detours are in place.

Traffic is affected heading in and out of Norwich.

Police have been approached for more details.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


