A146 closed near Framingham Pigot after serious crash

The A146 near Framingham is closed in both directions following a serious crash - Credit: Google

The A146 has been closed following a serious crash near Highways Nursery, Framingham Pigot.

The road is currently blocked both ways between Fox Road and Sallow Lane.

There are severe delays reported and bus detours are in place.

Service Update The A146 near Highways Nursery has been closed due to a Serious Road Traffic collision. Service X2 & X22 will be diverted via the A143 and B1332 Via Poringland to Norwich. Severe delays are to be expected pic.twitter.com/OWPtn1b1Kk — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) January 27, 2022

Traffic is affected heading in and out of Norwich.

Police have been approached for more details.

