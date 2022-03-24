Updated
A146 closed near Hales roundabout following crash
- Credit: Google
The A146 has been closed following a crash on the Hales roundabout near Loddon.
The collision happened at about 9.50am.
Norfolk Police has tweeted about the incident asking drivers to avoid the area.
Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the crash.
Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.
Bus services are being diverted due to the crash.
Border Bus is diverting due to Poringland and cannot serve Stockton, Hales or Thurton in either direction.
Traffic is queueing in both directions between Norwich Road and High Bungay Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.