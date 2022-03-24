A146 closed near Hales roundabout following crash

Updated

The A146 has been closed following a crash on the Hales roundabout - Credit: Google

The A146 has been closed following a crash on the Hales roundabout near Loddon.

The collision happened at about 9.50am.

Norfolk Police has tweeted about the incident asking drivers to avoid the area.

A146 at Hales currently closed due to an RTC. Please avoid the area. Police are on scene and dealing.#CCR #Norfolkroads #drivetoarrive #A146hales — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 24, 2022

Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the crash.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

Bus services are being diverted due to the crash.

Border Bus is diverting due to Poringland and cannot serve Stockton, Hales or Thurton in either direction.

Traffic is queueing in both directions between Norwich Road and High Bungay Road.

