Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A146 closed after three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:39 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 4:40 PM October 14, 2022
The A146 has been closed at Gillingham after a three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk

The A146 has been closed after a three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk.

The collision happened at 3.52pm at Gillingham near to the Church Road junction.

Emergency services remain on scene and it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

The road has been closed westbound and it is causing heavy congestion along the surrounding roads.

Traffic is building between Gillingham and Beccles along the A146 and along the A143. 



