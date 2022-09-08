A146 blocked and person injured after two-vehicle crash

The A146 at Thurton, south Norfolk, has been blocked following a crash - Credit: Google

A person has been injured and a road is blocked following a two-vehicle crash in south Norfolk.

Emergency services were called at 8.20am today (September 8) to the A146 at Thurton following the collision and remain at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said one person has minor injuries and the road is blocked.

Three Norfolk Fire Service crews attended from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston and made the scene safe.

There is heavy congestion along the road and traffic has built up between Holverston and Chedgrave.

This is affecting drivers travelling between Norwich and Beccles.