Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A146 near Beccles closed by police after crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:46 PM August 6, 2022
The A146 near Beccles has closed after a crash

The A146 near Beccles has closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A146 outside Beccles in north Suffolk has been closed after emergency services were called to a crash.

Fire crews were called to the incident on the road at North Cove shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Police are also at the scene and have closed the road.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues are starting to form in the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved are not known at this time.

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.


