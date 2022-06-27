News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man freed from vehicle and taken to hospital following crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:52 PM June 27, 2022
A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in south Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 3pm on the A143 between Kirby Row and Ellingham on Monday (June 27).

The road was blocked between Church Road and Old Yarmouth Road for two and a half hours following the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.22pm to a road traffic collision on the A143 in Ellingham.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported a patient, an adult man, to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.” 

A police spokesperson added that a man had sustained "possible serious injuries" in the crash.

Norfolk fire crews from Harleston and Bungay also attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release a person from the vehicle.

Heavy congestion has been building along the road from the Chicken Roundabout in Bungay and the A146 Norwich Road junction.

The road had reopened by 5.30pm and traffic is moving slowly in the area. 




