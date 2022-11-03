A140 closed after two-vehicle crash

The A140 Norwich Road is currently blocked at Tasburgh due to a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is currently closed in both directions in south Norfolk due to an early morning crash.

Police were called at 7.40am today (November 3) to a two-vehicle collision on the A140 Norwich Road at Tasburgh at the junction with Church Road.

It is blocked in both directions while the scene is cleared, with no injuries reported.

The A140 is the main route linking Diss and Long Stratton with Norwich and the crash has been causing delays for commuters.