News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 closed after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:49 AM November 3, 2022
The A140 Norwich Road is currently blocked at Tasburgh due to a crash. 

The A140 Norwich Road is currently blocked at Tasburgh due to a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is currently closed in both directions in south Norfolk due to an early morning crash.

Police were called at 7.40am today (November 3) to a two-vehicle collision on the A140 Norwich Road at Tasburgh at the junction with Church Road.

It is blocked in both directions while the scene is cleared, with no injuries reported. 

The A140 is the main route linking Diss and Long Stratton with Norwich and the crash has been causing delays for commuters. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
A140 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A number of hunting dogs have been hit on the Norwich to London line

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Norwich City Council

Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Autumnwatch

Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon