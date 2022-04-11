News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 closed for nearly five hours after car flips onto its roof

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:22 AM April 11, 2022
Updated: 10:07 AM April 11, 2022
Road closed in Roughton, north Norfolk

The A140 Norwich Road in Roughton, north Norfolk, was closed for nearly five hours after a car flipped on its roof. - Credit: Google

A road in north Norfolk was closed for nearly five hours after a car flipped onto its roof.

Police were called just before 11.10pm last night (April 10) to reports that a Peugeot had overturned on the A140 Norwich Road in Roughton.

One man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the crash.

The driver managed to get out of the car and was found in a nearby property.

Fire crews Cromer and North Walsham were called to the crash to make the vehicle and scene safe.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area while the road was blocked.

The road reopened at 3.45am today (April 11). 

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

