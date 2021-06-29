News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and section of A140 still closed

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:08 AM June 29, 2021   
Traffic on the A146.

Traffic on the A146. - Credit: Nick Butcher

It has been a largely clear start to the morning so far in terms of traffic on the county's roads – though there is some build up on some of the more major highways.

As ever, the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass between Thickthorn and Trowse looks fairly busy, while the story is similar to the west at Longwater and further east heading into Great Yarmouth.

In Norwich, Dereham Road looks the most congested road heading into the city, though there is a fair bit of traffic on Newmarket Road too.

The A140 remains closed just south of the NDR, with roadworks taking place to Norwich City's The Nest facility closing the road in both directions.

The A146 looked a little congested at Holverston earlier this morning, but looks clearer now as of 8am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus