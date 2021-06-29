Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and section of A140 still closed

Published: 8:08 AM June 29, 2021

It has been a largely clear start to the morning so far in terms of traffic on the county's roads – though there is some build up on some of the more major highways.

As ever, the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass between Thickthorn and Trowse looks fairly busy, while the story is similar to the west at Longwater and further east heading into Great Yarmouth.

In Norwich, Dereham Road looks the most congested road heading into the city, though there is a fair bit of traffic on Newmarket Road too.

The A140 remains closed just south of the NDR, with roadworks taking place to Norwich City's The Nest facility closing the road in both directions.

The A146 looked a little congested at Holverston earlier this morning, but looks clearer now as of 8am.

