Three cars crash near Swainsthorpe on Norwich Road

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:41 PM December 4, 2021
Updated: 9:46 PM December 4, 2021
Three cars were involved in a crash in the A140 Norwich Road near Swainsthorpe - Credit: Google

The A140 was closed following a three car crash near Swainsthorpe.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.

The crash happened after 6pm and traffic was diverted from the area through Swainsthorpe towards Mulbarton.

Members of the public have said roads in the area became gridlocked following the crash.

Two fire crews from Carrow and Earlham arrived at 6.24 pm and made the scene safe.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information. 

The road is now open.

