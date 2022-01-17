News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 blocked after crash involving lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:52 PM January 17, 2022
Car and lorry crash on A140 in Marsham

A car and lorry have crashed on the A140 in Marsham, causing the road to be blocked - Credit: Google

Part of the A140 is blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car. 

The collision happened at 11.30am at Marsham, between Aylsham and Hevingham

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews remain on scene.

Bus services operating in the area have been diverted.

There is currently heavy congestion building in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
  2. 2 New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre
  3. 3 Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash
  1. 4 A47 reopens after serious crash
  2. 5 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
  3. 6 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters
  4. 7 Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible
  5. 8 Jailed in Norfolk: Flytippers and paedophiles
  6. 9 Restaurant owner 'excited' as Norwich street is permanently pedestrianised
  7. 10 18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Stately Car Boot sale at Sennowe Park, Guist. Picture: Ian Burt

Days Out Guide

Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand

Norfolk Police

Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon