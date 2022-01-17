A140 blocked after crash involving lorry and car
Published: 12:52 PM January 17, 2022
Part of the A140 is blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The collision happened at 11.30am at Marsham, between Aylsham and Hevingham
The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police, fire and ambulance crews remain on scene.
Bus services operating in the area have been diverted.
There is currently heavy congestion building in the area.
