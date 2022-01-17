A140 blocked after crash involving lorry and car

A car and lorry have crashed on the A140 in Marsham, causing the road to be blocked - Credit: Google

Part of the A140 is blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The collision happened at 11.30am at Marsham, between Aylsham and Hevingham

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews remain on scene.

Bus services operating in the area have been diverted.

43 / 44A / X44 on Diversion

Mon 17th January 2022

The above service are currently on quite a substantial diversion due to an RTC on the A140 between Hevingham and Marsham, services are running but will be delayed. — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) January 17, 2022

There is currently heavy congestion building in the area.

