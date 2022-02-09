News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:14 PM February 9, 2022
The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham, which is set to be closed for three nights.

The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham is set to be closed for three nights. - Credit: Google

A main road linking Norwich to north Norfolk is set to close for three nights in February.

Between February 21 and 23, the A140 Norwich Road between Aylsham and Marsham will be closed as essential repairs are carried out.

This closure will allow patching works to take place. These are needed to repair raised sections and heavily cracked areas, and to replace ironworks in the road.

Because of this, the road will be closed between 7pm and midnight on the dates affected.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council and a diversion will be in place via Holt Road.

Emergency access will be possible at all times during the works.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk Highways
Aylsham News
A140 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Harden's 2022 Diners Poll ranks Meadowsweet, Holt and Morston Hall, near Blakeney

Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Modern bungalow off a long shingle drive in Hillington, near Sandringham, in Norfolk

Luxury home on edge of royal estate is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich.

New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon