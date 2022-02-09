A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham is set to be closed for three nights. - Credit: Google

A main road linking Norwich to north Norfolk is set to close for three nights in February.

Between February 21 and 23, the A140 Norwich Road between Aylsham and Marsham will be closed as essential repairs are carried out.

This closure will allow patching works to take place. These are needed to repair raised sections and heavily cracked areas, and to replace ironworks in the road.

Because of this, the road will be closed between 7pm and midnight on the dates affected.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council and a diversion will be in place via Holt Road.

Emergency access will be possible at all times during the works.

