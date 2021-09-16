Delays on A140 near Hevingham following crash

Published: 11:57 AM September 16, 2021

A crash on the A140 between Hevingham and Stratton Strawless is causing delays for drivers.

Police were called to the scene at 10:50am following a collision between a Vauxhall and a Kia at the junction of Shortthorn Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service were also called to the scene as well as Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Aylsham and Sprowston attended.

It is not known at this point if anyone was injured.

