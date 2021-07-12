Norfolk morning traffic: Reports of cow on A11 and A140 closure
Traffic on the A11 is reportedly moo-ving slowly this morning with delays caused by a cow in the road.
An eyewitness said the southbound carriageway is at a standstill from the Attleborough Bypass up to just before Snetterton.
A passer-by said it was being caused by a cow on the road, though this has not yet been confirmed by emergency services.
Elsewhere, the A140 has been closed in both directions this morning due to a crash.
Drivers are advised to find an alternative route to avoid the road at Alby with Thwaite, between Aylsham and Cromer.
On the A47, traffic looks especially heavy at the Trowse junction with the A146 in both directions, with delays of around 10 minutes.
The rest of Norfolk looks fairly clear as of 7.50am, though.
