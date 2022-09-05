News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person trapped as crash closes part of A140

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:41 PM September 5, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Part of the A140 has been closed after a crash between a car and a van - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

One person has been trapped in their vehicle in a crash involving a car and a van which has closed part of a busy Norfolk road.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident, which happened on the A140 at Saxlingham Thorpe, at about 12pm on Monday (September 5).

The road has been closed from the Tasburgh Roundabout to Newton Flotman.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman could not confirm the nature of any injuries but said ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene.

