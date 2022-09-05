One person trapped as crash closes part of A140

Part of the A140 has been closed after a crash between a car and a van - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

One person has been trapped in their vehicle in a crash involving a car and a van which has closed part of a busy Norfolk road.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident, which happened on the A140 at Saxlingham Thorpe, at about 12pm on Monday (September 5).

Drivers are asked to avoid the A140 at Saxlingham Thorpe around the Norwich side of Newton Flotman following a collision between a car and van at noon today. Road closures are in place. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 5, 2022

The road has been closed from the Tasburgh Roundabout to Newton Flotman.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman could not confirm the nature of any injuries but said ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene.