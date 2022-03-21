Disruption expected on A140 due to work for proposed bypass

Church Lane at the junction with the A140 in Long Stratton in Norfolk. - Credit: Google

Temporary traffic signals are set to be in place on the A140 at Long Stratton due to investigation work for a proposed bypass.

Drivers have also been warned to expect road closures as essential utility investigation work is carried out over 11 working days in Church Lane, Hall Lane and Parkers Lane.

Work will begin on Monday, March 28, and is due to be completed on Monday, April 11.

Two-way traffic signals will be implemented on the A140, outside of Oakside Farm, from Monday, March 28, to Tuesday, March 29, and from its junction with Parkers Lane.

A full road closure will then be introduced in Parkers Lane, from its junction with the A140 to its junction with Crow Green Lane, from Wednesday, March 30 to Thursday, March 31.

Two-way traffic signals will be in place on the A140 at its junction with Church Lane, from Friday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 5.

These will not be in operation over the weekend.

Road closures will also be in place in parts of Church Lane from Monday, April 4, until Thursday, April 7, and parts of Hall Lane from Friday, April 8 until Monday, April 11.

The traffic signals on the A140 will be limited to between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

The government has committed more than £26m of funding towards the building of a new bypass, meaning traffic will no longer have to go through the centre of Long Stratton.

Transport bosses at Norfolk County Council have previously said the new road will cut congestion and support the local economy, with the Department of Transport's funding consisting of more than half of the road's overall £37.44m cost.