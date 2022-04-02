News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers urged to avoid A140 after crash near Hevingham blocks road

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:34 PM April 2, 2022
Updated: 2:41 PM April 2, 2022
A140 blocked after crash in Stratton Strawless

The A140 Cromer Road is blocked following a crash in Stratton Strawless - Credit: Google

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A140 following a crash in Stratton Strawless near Hevingham.

The road is currently blocked and police and ambulance crews are on the scene.

It is believed three vehicles are involved.

Diversions are in place on the Aylsham side and work is underway to divert traffic on the Norwich side.

Norfolk Police tweeted at 2.12pm, asking people to "please avoid the area".

The road is currently blocked and traffic is building along the road.

