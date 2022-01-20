News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A140 blocked after two-car crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:24 PM January 20, 2022
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

The A140 is blocked following a two-car crash in Long Stratton - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A140 at Long Stratton. 

The crash happened at 1.23pm and the road is blocked. 

Police remain at the scene and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is starting to build on the A140. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mystery tower in Norwich

What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Evelina Januleviciute admitted drink driving after appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon