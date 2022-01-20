Part of A140 blocked after two-car crash

The A140 is blocked following a two-car crash in Long Stratton - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A140 at Long Stratton.

The crash happened at 1.23pm and the road is blocked.

Police remain at the scene and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is starting to build on the A140.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

