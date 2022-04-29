Van ends up in ditch and oil spills across road after A140 crash
- Credit: Google
A van ended up in a ditch and a large amount of oil spilt across a road in south Norfolk.
Police were called at 4.30pm to reports of a crash on the A140 at Dickleburgh.
The collision happened at a junction and involved two vans, one of which came to rest in a ditch at the side of the road.
The large oil spill was across both lanes of the road.
The A140 is currently blocked and police are redirecting traffic through Dickleburgh.
Ambulance and fire crews are also at the scene.
Appliances from Harleston and Carrow attended and made the scene safe.
Heavy traffic is reported in the area.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.