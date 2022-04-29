News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Van ends up in ditch and oil spills across road after A140 crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:47 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 6:15 PM April 29, 2022
The A140 at Dickleburgh is blocked after a crash involving two vans

The A140 at Dickleburgh is blocked after a crash involving two vans - Credit: Google

A van ended up in a ditch and a large amount of oil spilt across a road in south Norfolk.

Police were called at 4.30pm to reports of a crash on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

The collision happened at a junction and involved two vans, one of which came to rest in a ditch at the side of the road.

The large oil spill was across both lanes of the road.

The A140 is currently blocked and police are redirecting traffic through Dickleburgh.

Ambulance and fire crews are also at the scene.

Appliances from Harleston and Carrow attended and made the scene safe. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called to crash on A47
  2. 2 Sex offender took pictures of girls at sports events
  3. 3 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
  1. 4 'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old
  2. 5 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
  3. 6 Norfolk army base could be redeveloped into 400 new homes
  4. 7 Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
  5. 8 Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon
  6. 9 50 jobs lost as Quinto Crane and Plant Hire goes into administration
  7. 10 Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop

Heavy traffic is reported in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An example of an existing McDonald's building, similar to what is being earmarked in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Stately Car Boot sale at Sennowe Park, Guist. Picture: Ian Burt

Visit Norfolk

9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon