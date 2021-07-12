Three-car crash blocks part of A140 at NDR junction

Published: 2:36 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM July 12, 2021

Police were called to the scene at the junction of the A140 and the NDR. - Credit: Archant

Part of the A140 is currently partially blocked after a crash involving three cars.

Police were called to the scene at 12.40pm on Monday.

The crash happened close to the junction with the A1270 NDR, near Horsham St Faith.

A police spokesperson said one of the cars was on the road, another was off it and that the third was damaged.

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic sensors in the area show some tailbacks at the junction in the southbound lane of the A140.

