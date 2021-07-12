News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-car crash blocks part of A140 at NDR junction

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:36 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 3:16 PM July 12, 2021
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to the scene at the junction of the A140 and the NDR. - Credit: Archant

Part of the A140 is currently partially blocked after a crash involving three cars.

Police were called to the scene at 12.40pm on Monday.

The crash happened close to the junction with the A1270 NDR, near Horsham St Faith.

A police spokesperson said one of the cars was on the road, another was off it and that the third was damaged.

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic sensors in the area show some tailbacks at the junction in the southbound lane of the A140.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

