Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash

Published: 5:30 PM September 23, 2021

The A134 has been reopened - Credit: Archant

The A134 has been reopened following a serious crash earlier today near Thetford.

It occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday, September 23, and involved a motorcycle and a van.

Police were on the scene for six hours, with two fire crews and a team of paramedics also in attendance.

The road was closed between the A11 roundabout and the Mundford roundabout.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



