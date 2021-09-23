News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:30 PM September 23, 2021   
The A11 roundabout at Thetford for the A134 towards Mundford. Picture: Google Maps

The A134 has been reopened - Credit: Archant

The A134 has been reopened following a serious crash earlier today near Thetford.

It occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday, September 23, and involved a motorcycle and a van.

Police were on the scene for six hours, with two fire crews and a team of paramedics also in attendance.

The road was closed between the A11 roundabout and the Mundford roundabout. 

