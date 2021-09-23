Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash
Published: 5:30 PM September 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The A134 has been reopened following a serious crash earlier today near Thetford.
It occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday, September 23, and involved a motorcycle and a van.
Police were on the scene for six hours, with two fire crews and a team of paramedics also in attendance.
The road was closed between the A11 roundabout and the Mundford roundabout.
