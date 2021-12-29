News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road in south Norfolk to close for four weeks at the start of new year

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:05 PM December 29, 2021
The B1135 Wymondham Road is to close in Kimberley for four weeks.

The B1135 Wymondham Road is to close in Kimberley for four weeks. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in south Norfolk which links a village to Wymondham is set to close for four weeks next month. 

The B1135 Wymondham Road will close from January 4 at the B1108 Station Road junction to the north of St Peter’s Church in Kimberley as Norfolk County Council completes drainage work.

Work will see three new gullies and a catchpit installed in order to alleviate a surface water problem in the area.

An official diversion will be in place.

Access in and out of homes will still be available during the work.

The work will cost £35,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services team and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
  3. 3 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
  1. 4 41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk
  2. 5 Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after house blaze
  3. 6 'I'll have a beer - but Juno is grounded!' says owner of dog in amazing rescue
  4. 7 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
  5. 8 'Embarrassing' - City fans damning verdict on Palace defeat
  6. 9 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
  7. 10 The famous Norfolk family that helped save Norwich City Football Club
Norfolk Live News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A silver Vauxhall Insignia — driving in the direction of King's Lynn — was involved in a crash on the A148.

'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash

Sarah Hussain

person
How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment.

Planning and Development

Five major projects for Norwich next year

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Byline: Sonya Duncan

Updated

A47 closed after crash leads to 'substantial oil spillage'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon