Road in south Norfolk to close for four weeks at the start of new year

The B1135 Wymondham Road is to close in Kimberley for four weeks. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in south Norfolk which links a village to Wymondham is set to close for four weeks next month.

The B1135 Wymondham Road will close from January 4 at the B1108 Station Road junction to the north of St Peter’s Church in Kimberley as Norfolk County Council completes drainage work.

Work will see three new gullies and a catchpit installed in order to alleviate a surface water problem in the area.

An official diversion will be in place.

Access in and out of homes will still be available during the work.

The work will cost £35,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services team and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.