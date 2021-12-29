Road in south Norfolk to close for four weeks at the start of new year
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in south Norfolk which links a village to Wymondham is set to close for four weeks next month.
The B1135 Wymondham Road will close from January 4 at the B1108 Station Road junction to the north of St Peter’s Church in Kimberley as Norfolk County Council completes drainage work.
Work will see three new gullies and a catchpit installed in order to alleviate a surface water problem in the area.
An official diversion will be in place.
Access in and out of homes will still be available during the work.
The work will cost £35,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services team and its contractors.
